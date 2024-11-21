COP29: Fossil fuels transition dropped from hollowed-out deal on emission reductions
Published 12:44 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:44 on November 21, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon, Nikita Pandey and Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Large, heavy-emitting economies appear to be winning the battle over if and how the COP29 summit should push forward on last year's landmark commitment to transition away from fossil fuels — raising alarm bells for many in Baku.
Large, heavy-emitting economies appear to be winning the battle over if and how the COP29 summit should push forward on last year's landmark commitment to transition away from fossil fuels — raising alarm bells for many in Baku.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.