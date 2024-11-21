Asia Pacific > Malaysia’s Selangor examining mechanisms to develop state’s carbon market

Published 16:40 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:40 on November 21, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Malaysia's richest state, Selangor, is exploring suitable methods and mechanisms to formulate policies for a local carbon market, according to local media.
