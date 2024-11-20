EMEA > New European Commission set for clearance as EU parties seal political pact

New European Commission set for clearance as EU parties seal political pact

Published 21:20 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:20 on November 20, 2024  / /  EMEA

The new Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen is set to begin its term on Dec. 1 after the three mainstream political groups in the European Parliament sealed an agreement on Wednesday evening to approve her team.
The new Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen is set to begin its term on Dec. 1 after the three mainstream political groups in the European Parliament sealed an agreement on Wednesday evening to approve her team.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.