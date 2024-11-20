COP29: Ecuadorian civil society cleaves on carbon markets after presidential veto
Published 15:17 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 15:24 on November 20, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
One month after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa vetoed a bill that would have legalised carbon markets in the country for good, industry and activists are divided, while an energy crisis continues to divert officials’ attention.
