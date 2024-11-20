Startups urge govt to turn UK into a voluntary carbon hub
Published 15:20 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 15:20 on November 20, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK could become a global hub for carbon market startups, building on the £790 million the sector has already raised — if the British government gets behind to boost the voluntary carbon market's growth, according to a report published on Wednesday.
The UK could become a global hub for carbon market startups, building on the £790 million the sector has already raised — if the British government gets behind to boost the voluntary carbon market's growth, according to a report published on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.