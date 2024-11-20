Africa > Green Climate Fund backs African landscape-level regenerative agriculture facility

Green Climate Fund backs African landscape-level regenerative agriculture facility

Published 15:08 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:08 on November 20, 2024  / /  Africa, Biodiversity, EMEA

Climate Asset Management is set to develop a strategy for accelerating regenerative agricultural practices at landscape scale in Sub-Saharan Africa, with advice from Pollination, following a grant from the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF).
Climate Asset Management is set to develop a strategy for accelerating regenerative agricultural practices at landscape scale in Sub-Saharan Africa, with advice from Pollination, following a grant from the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF).


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.