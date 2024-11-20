Carbon Taxes > ArcelorMittal suspends green roadmap at Belgian plant

ArcelorMittal suspends green roadmap at Belgian plant

Published 11:41 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:41 on November 20, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

A planned billion-euro investment in the greening of ArcelorMittal’s plant in Gent, Belgium was suspended earlier this week, casting doubt on the company’s wider commitment to decarbonisation in Europe.
