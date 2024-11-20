Asia Pacific > Australia releases updated environmental plantings method

Australia releases updated environmental plantings method

Published 09:34 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:34 on November 20, 2024  /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia on Wednesday released the updated method for generating carbon credits from environmental plantings, replacing the previous version that expired in September.
Australia on Wednesday released the updated method for generating carbon credits from environmental plantings, replacing the previous version that expired in September.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.