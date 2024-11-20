Africa > COP29: US foundation invests $10.9 mln in African energy transition solutions

COP29: US foundation invests $10.9 mln in African energy transition solutions

Published 09:46 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:46 on November 20, 2024  / /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A US philanthropic foundation will invest $10.9 million to advance African-led clean energy solutions, the organisation announced at COP29.
