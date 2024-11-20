Asia Pacific > Japan to release policy draft on domestic carbon market soon -media

Japan to release policy draft on domestic carbon market soon -media

Published 08:35 on November 20, 2024

The Japanese government is expected to soon release draft regulations for its planned emissions trading scheme, requiring hundreds of domestic emitters to participate in the programme, according to domestic media reports.
