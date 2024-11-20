Asia Pacific > New Zealand seeks public feedback on 2035 NDC

New Zealand seeks public feedback on 2035 NDC

Published 05:27 on November 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:27 on November 20, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand's environment ministry is seeking comments on the country's 2035 international climate change target, as the government is set to finalise the latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the coming months.
New Zealand's environment ministry is seeking comments on the country's 2035 international climate change target, as the government is set to finalise the latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the coming months.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.