Washington clarifies timeline for cap-and-invest changes after linkage bill takes effect
Published 02:31 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 02:31 on November 19, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Washington state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday highlighted upcoming cap-and-trade changes as a linkage bill takes effect beginning 2025, including an increase in allowance purchase limit at the quarterly auctions, offsets, and electricity imports.
Washington state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday highlighted upcoming cap-and-trade changes as a linkage bill takes effect beginning 2025, including an increase in allowance purchase limit at the quarterly auctions, offsets, and electricity imports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.