Africa > COP29: Benin, Norway sign bilateral Article 6 agreement

COP29: Benin, Norway sign bilateral Article 6 agreement

Published 16:48 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:59 on November 18, 2024  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Norway and Benin on Sunday signed a bilateral Article 6 agreement at COP29, according to a government press release.
Norway and Benin on Sunday signed a bilateral Article 6 agreement at COP29, according to a government press release.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.