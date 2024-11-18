Americas > COP29: Peru details operational timeline of national carbon registry

COP29: Peru details operational timeline of national carbon registry

Published 16:32 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:32 on November 18, 2024  / and /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Peruvian government on Monday detailed next steps for operationalisation of its National Registry of Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Activities (RENAMI).
