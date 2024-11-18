Asia Pacific > COP29: Southeast Asian industry bodies partner to form alliance on ASEAN carbon market framework

COP29: Southeast Asian industry bodies partner to form alliance on ASEAN carbon market framework

Published 16:36 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:36 on November 18, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Four national carbon market associations have signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) at COP29 in Baku to advance regional cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
