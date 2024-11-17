Americas > COP29: ClimeFi, Xprize launch global CDR challenge to shore up demand

COP29: ClimeFi, Xprize launch global CDR challenge to shore up demand

Published 09:56 on November 17, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:58 on November 17, 2024  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Global portfolio manager for carbon removals ClimeFi and innovation competition organiser Xprize on Friday unveiled the Global 1000 CDR Challenge, urging the world’s largest corporations to commit to purchasing at least 1,000 tonnes of permanent removal credits in 2025.
Global portfolio manager for carbon removals ClimeFi and innovation competition organiser Xprize on Friday unveiled the Global 1000 CDR Challenge, urging the world’s largest corporations to commit to purchasing at least 1,000 tonnes of permanent removal credits in 2025.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.