COP29: BRIEFING – Pakistan launches carbon market regulations
Published 15:39 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 15:53 on November 16, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The federal government of Pakistan unveiled its international carbon market regulations at COP29 in Baku on Saturday following two years of work, including fee structures for international credit transactions, and is expected to launch a national carbon registry by Q1 2025.
