Washington state’s cap-and-trade scheme records strong compliance in inaugural year
Published 02:20 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 02:20 on November 16, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Most entities covered under Washington’s cap-and-invest programme fulfilled their annual compliance obligation in 2023 as only one entity fell short, a report from the state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) released Friday showed.
Most entities covered under Washington’s cap-and-invest programme fulfilled their annual compliance obligation in 2023 as only one entity fell short, a report from the state’s Department of Ecology (ECY) released Friday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.