Africa > COP29: Tanzania agrees deal to distribute 1 mln cookstoves

COP29: Tanzania agrees deal to distribute 1 mln cookstoves

Published 16:15 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:15 on November 15, 2024  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

The federal government of Tanzania has teamed up with a Nairobi-based cookstoves manufacturer and project developer to distribute 1 million clean cookstoves throughout the East African nation to be funded by voluntary carbon credits.
The federal government of Tanzania has teamed up with a Nairobi-based cookstoves manufacturer and project developer to distribute 1 million clean cookstoves throughout the East African nation to be funded by voluntary carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.