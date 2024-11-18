Bavardage > STX cuts staff amid voluntary carbon market slowdown

STX cuts staff amid voluntary carbon market slowdown

Published 01:10 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:10 on November 18, 2024  / /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Environmental commodities trading firm STX Group is in the process of restructuring and cutting its workforce, sources told Carbon Pulse.
