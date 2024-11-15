Sustainable projects need more than internal carbon price to be viable, says food and beverage company

Published 14:49 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 14:49 on November 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A food and beverage multinational on Thursday told a webinar that making the business case for sustainability projects needs more than an internal carbon price to be financially viable, and so turns to a different set of metrics when evaluating which investments to make.