Carbon market investment has exploded since 2021, analysts find
Published 14:22 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 14:22 on November 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Some $42 billion has been spent was spent on the origination and development of 11,752 registered and pre-registered carbon credit projects globally, and about half of this, $22 bln, happened between 2021 and 2023, analysts estimate.
Some $42 billion has been spent was spent on the origination and development of 11,752 registered and pre-registered carbon credit projects globally, and about half of this, $22 bln, happened between 2021 and 2023, analysts estimate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.