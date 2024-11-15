Africa > COP29: Russia, Ethiopia partner on low-carbon development initiatives

COP29: Russia, Ethiopia partner on low-carbon development initiatives

Published 13:00 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:00 on November 15, 2024  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

BRICS members Russia and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on low-carbon development at COP29 in Baku, local media reported on Thursday.
BRICS members Russia and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on low-carbon development at COP29 in Baku, local media reported on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.