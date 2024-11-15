Climate Talks > COP29: Global efforts to cut methane emissions grow, mobilising $500 mln

COP29: Global efforts to cut methane emissions grow, mobilising $500 mln

Published 16:32 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:32 on November 15, 2024  / /  Climate Talks, International

An increasing number of countries have committed to reduce their methane emissions, with proposals to strengthen their goals and mobilise nearly $500 million to support 65 developing countries.
An increasing number of countries have committed to reduce their methane emissions, with proposals to strengthen their goals and mobilise nearly $500 million to support 65 developing countries.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.