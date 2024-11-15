COP29: Back on track – New Article 6 text opens door to finalising trade rules in Baku
Published 12:20 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 12:29 on November 15, 2024 / Roy Manuell and Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A new Article 6 text published Friday after a late night of work in Baku has put talks on finalising international carbon trade rules firmly back on track, according to sources close to the negotiations, following a nervy reaction to a chaotic, 43-page previous draft.
