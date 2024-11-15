Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs extend record high again, volume continues to increase

CN Markets: CEAs extend record high again, volume continues to increase

Published 11:12 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:12 on November 15, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Chinese carbon prices hit record highs again over the past week as the emissions market continued to gather momentum from emerging demand ahead of the year-end compliance deadline.
Chinese carbon prices hit record highs again over the past week as the emissions market continued to gather momentum from emerging demand ahead of the year-end compliance deadline.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.