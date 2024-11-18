ANALYSIS: Integrity Council decision on REDD+ carbon credits welcome but not without risk

Published 07:30 on November 18, 2024 / Last updated at 07:29 on November 18, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The decision Friday from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) to approve three REDD+ methodologies has been welcomed by multiple market participants, but with a note of caution that the move is not without risk, especially as the crediting programmes have not yet been tried and tested.