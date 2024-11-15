COP29: BRIEFING – Israel readies carbon tax to shield companies from CBAM
Published 09:18 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 09:18 on November 15, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA
Israel is in the final stretches of preparing a tax on greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants that parliament approved in September after years of debate in an effort to resolve a “significant market failure” caused when polluters don’t pay for their environmental damage.
Israel is in the final stretches of preparing a tax on greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants that parliament approved in September after years of debate in an effort to resolve a “significant market failure” caused when polluters don’t pay for their environmental damage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.