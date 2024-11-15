CBAM > COP29: BRIEFING – Israel readies carbon tax to shield companies from CBAM

COP29: BRIEFING – Israel readies carbon tax to shield companies from CBAM

Published 09:18 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:18 on November 15, 2024  / /  CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA

Israel is in the final stretches of preparing a tax on greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants that parliament approved in September after years of debate in an effort to resolve a “significant market failure” caused when polluters don’t pay for their environmental damage. 
