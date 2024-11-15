Americas > Vast majority of carbon offset projects fail to deliver real emissions cuts, study finds

Vast majority of carbon offset projects fail to deliver real emissions cuts, study finds

Published 01:28 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:30 on November 15, 2024  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Fewer than one in six carbon credits issued through global mitigation projects represent genuine reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.
Fewer than one in six carbon credits issued through global mitigation projects represent genuine reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.