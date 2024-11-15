Americas > California’s environmental justice advisory body recommends scrapping ETS free allowances, offsets

California’s environmental justice advisory body recommends scrapping ETS free allowances, offsets

Published 02:45 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:45 on November 15, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) on Thursday approved a set of recommendations for cap-and-trade programme revisions, which included calls to eliminate free allowances and offsets.
California regulator ARB’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) on Thursday approved a set of recommendations for cap-and-trade programme revisions, which included calls to eliminate free allowances and offsets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.