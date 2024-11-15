WCI Markets: CCA sentiment sours ahead of Q4 auction

Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) futures sold off sharply through the week ahead of the last quarterly allowance sale – with traders concerned over the lack of movement on the regulatory front from ARB – diverting attention away from the increase in Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices.