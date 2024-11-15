COP29: UK looks to quickly bolster Article 6 trade with new principles for carbon trading
Published 00:01 on November 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on November 14, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK is setting out six new principles for trading voluntary carbon and nature credits, building on the initiatives by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and seeking to quickly bolster international trade under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
