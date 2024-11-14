Americas > COP29: California requests Quebec to delay draft WCI cap-and-trade regulations till Q1 2025

COP29: California requests Quebec to delay draft WCI cap-and-trade regulations till Q1 2025

Published 17:50 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:50 on November 14, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, US

Quebec will publish draft amendments to its cap-and-trade programme in early 2025 on request of a delay from California, the Quebec environment minister told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP29.
Quebec will publish draft amendments to its cap-and-trade programme in early 2025 on request of a delay from California, the Quebec environment minister told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP29.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.