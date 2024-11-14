EU lawmakers vote to delay, water down anti-deforestation law

Published 14:28 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 14:28 on November 14, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a proposal by the EU Commission to postpone the application of its landmark regulation against deforestation by one year, in what observers say is a major setback for the bloc's ambitions on nature and climate.