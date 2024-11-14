EMEA > Large home retailer invests €1.5 bln to speed up fossil fuel phaseout

Large home retailer invests €1.5 bln to speed up fossil fuel phaseout

Published 14:07 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:10 on November 14, 2024  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A large home retailer is investing €1.5 billion in renewable energy at its sites to phase out the direct use of fossil fuels under a target to reduce its operational carbon footprint 85% by 2030.
