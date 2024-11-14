EMEA > UK prepares to ban new coal mines

UK prepares to ban new coal mines

Published 13:54 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:54 on November 14, 2024  / /  EMEA

The UK is poised to ban new coal mines, soon after becoming the first industrialised country to end coal-fired power generation, the government announced on Thursday.
The UK is poised to ban new coal mines, soon after becoming the first industrialised country to end coal-fired power generation, the government announced on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.