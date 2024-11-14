Global securities regulators group unveils recommendations to improve voluntary carbon market integrity, transparency
Published 08:36 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 08:36 on November 14, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A global group of securities regulators on Thursday published new recommendations aimed at improving transparency and reliability in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), while also unveiling a partnership with the World Bank.
