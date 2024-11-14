Asia Pacific > Indian regulator releases draft rules for carbon trading on power exchanges

Indian regulator releases draft rules for carbon trading on power exchanges

Published 14:05 on November 14, 2024

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), regulator of the power sector in India, this week released guidelines for the buying and selling of carbon credit certificates (CCCs) on power exchanges.
