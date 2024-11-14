Americas > COP29: Norway calls for clean cookstoves to be included in outcome statement

COP29: Norway calls for clean cookstoves to be included in outcome statement

Published 14:16 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:16 on November 14, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

The Norwegian government is advocating clean cookstoves be included in the outcome statement of COP29, a side event at the Baku climate conference heard Thursday.
The Norwegian government is advocating clean cookstoves be included in the outcome statement of COP29, a side event at the Baku climate conference heard Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.