COP29: Ghana Article 6 activities mobilise $800 mln, says president
Published 12:30 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 12:30 on November 14, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland
Ghana has mobilised $800 million by hosting carbon projects through Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed at COP29, precipitating emissions cuts through bilateral agreements with primarily European buyer countries.
