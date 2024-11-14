Africa > COP29: Ghana Article 6 activities mobilise $800 mln, says president

Ghana has mobilised $800 million by hosting carbon projects through Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed at COP29, precipitating emissions cuts through bilateral agreements with primarily European buyer countries.
