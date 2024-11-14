Asia Pacific > Singapore tech company to develop framework to automate coral farming

Singapore tech company to develop framework to automate coral farming

Published 12:52 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:52 on November 14, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

A Singapore-based tech firm is developing a framework for mass-producing corals and automating the farming process, considering generating carbon or biodiversity credits within two years, the company told Carbon Pulse.  
