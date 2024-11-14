Americas > COP29: CDP, GRI join forces to boost corporate disclosures on biodiversity

COP29: CDP, GRI join forces to boost corporate disclosures on biodiversity

Published 10:59 on November 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:59 on November 14, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Non-profit CDP and disclosure standard the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) have partnered to improve corporate assessments of nature-related impacts, they announced Thursday at the ongoing COP29 UN climate summit in Azerbaijan.
