COP29 Roundup for Day 4 – Nov. 14

Published 07:31 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 10:07 on November 14, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

It is Day 4 at COP29 in Baku - Finance Day. Negotiation chairs are expected to drop new draft texts on Article 6, after trimming the text on a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) from 35 to 33 pages early this morning. Expect a flurry of events on what these difficult climate finance talks need to achieve for developing countries, as well as the role of carbon markets in all of it. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).