COP29: Global climate finance needs to surpass $6 trillion per year by 2030, experts warn
Published 05:01 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:12 on November 13, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
External climate finance for developing countries, minus China, needs to triple to $1 trillion per year by 2030, and risks growing higher the longer it is delayed in this decade, an influential panel of experts warned on Thursday.
External climate finance for developing countries, minus China, needs to triple to $1 trillion per year by 2030, and risks growing higher the longer it is delayed in this decade, an influential panel of experts warned on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.