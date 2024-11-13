Africa > Losses mount for carbon credit financier after it writes off two more projects

Losses mount for carbon credit financier after it writes off two more projects

Published 02:58 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:58 on November 13, 2024  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Toronto-based carbon credit financier has seen its financial losses mount after it was forced to write off two more projects.
A Toronto-based carbon credit financier has seen its financial losses mount after it was forced to write off two more projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.