Singapore development agency launches grant programme to fund Article 6 credit projects
Published 01:12 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 01:12 on November 13, 2024 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) has launched a pilot grant programme to support companies in the city-state developing early-stage carbon projects that could generate high-quality credits under Article 6.
