EMEA > Energiewende faces fresh headwinds as Germany calls snap election

Energiewende faces fresh headwinds as Germany calls snap election

Published 00:49 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:49 on November 13, 2024  / /  EMEA

Several key energy and climate plans - including hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects - face uncertainty in Germany as the country prepares for a snap election on Feb. 23, 2025.
Several key energy and climate plans - including hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects - face uncertainty in Germany as the country prepares for a snap election on Feb. 23, 2025.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.