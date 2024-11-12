EMEA > German agtech firm raises $22 mln in Series A funding

German agtech firm raises $22 mln in Series A funding

Published 20:36 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:36 on November 12, 2024  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Berlin-based regenerative agriculture firm has closed a $22 million Series A financing, marking the largest such funding round for an agtech start-up in Germany this year, the company said Tuesday.
