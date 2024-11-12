Americas > COP29: Canada unveils climate finance platform for vulnerable regions

COP29: Canada unveils climate finance platform for vulnerable regions

Published 20:07 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:07 on November 12, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Climate Talks, Japan, Voluntary

Canada’s environment minister announced on Tuesday a new finance platform to mobilise climate-focused investments in vulnerable regions at the UN conference in Baku.
