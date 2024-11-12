COP29: Carbon pricing, global financial overhaul needed for climate justice -prime minister
Published 20:41 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 20:41 on November 12, 2024 / Brandon Mulder and Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, South & Central, Voluntary
The government of Barbados, an outspoken voice advocating global financial reform at the so-called 'finance COP', has called for integrating carbon pricing into climate justice to support historically marginalised, climate-vulnerable developing countries.
The government of Barbados, an outspoken voice advocating global financial reform at the so-called 'finance COP', has called for integrating carbon pricing into climate justice to support historically marginalised, climate-vulnerable developing countries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.